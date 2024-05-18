Jamie Lever on not being able to spend time with father Johnny Lever growing up; 'He'd shoot for 4-5 films a day'

Johnny Lever is one of the finest Bollywood comedy actors who has passed the test of time and has successfully maintained his place in the audience's hearts over the years. The extremely talented actor has consistently entertained his fans by working in hundreds of films and now his daughter Jamie Lever is trying to make a mark in the industry.

Jamie is almost 10 years old in the industry and has played roles in several big films. The comedy actress recently talked about her childhood and said that she couldn't spend time with her father Johnny because he wasn't available due to work.

Jamie Lever on not being able to spend time with father Johnny Lever growing up

Jamie Lever opened up on her bond with her father Johnny Lever as she became a part of the latest episode of AfterHours with All About Eve. Talking about the 'expense of having a famous, successful father', Jamie said that unlike everyone she never got father-daughter time because her dad would shoot for 4-5 films a day. "He never really took us to school, he wasn't available when we were back from school. Growing up, we felt like, okay, mom is always the one disciplining us, but then we didn't have dad to do the 'laad pyaar' (pampering) that daddies do.

However, she added that he always tried to cover up for the time lost by bringing gifts and chocolates which made him the 'Santa Claus' of the family. "So it was very exciting that daddy is home, but at the same time there was also this 'darr' (fear) that daddy is home because there used to be a build-up because that 'daddy nahi hai, daddy ko bata dungi' (Daddy is not here, I'll tell Daddy about it) this is what mom used to say," she said while adding that daddy had become a daku (Don) of home.

Johnny Lever spends more time with kids now

Jamie Lever concluded by saying that they missed having him around but when they started going to college, he realized he needed to be present because he never got time to know his kids. Gradually, he became selective about work and started spending more time with his children. "Now he makes sure that every morning we sit, we have breakfast together. If he's home, then he gives us like one hour or two hours of just, he just talks and tells us about his experiences and stories from his past, struggle days, all of those things," she said while adding that she won't complain because everything she lost, came back to her in double.

Jamie Lever's work front

Jamie Lever made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and later featured in the 2019 comedy film Housefull 4. The actress has also worked in Bhoot Police, Yaatris, and Crakk.