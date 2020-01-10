Jamtara Review: Twitterati look forward to watch the series based on Jharkhand cybercrimes

New Netflix series Jamtara- Sabka Number Ayega based on Jharkhand cybercrimes will make you think twice before answering an unknown phone call.

Netflix show Jamtara's trailer recently hit the internet leaving the netizens excited to watch the Jharkand cybercrime story brought on the screen by director Soumendra Padhi. Jamtara- Sabka Number Ayega narrates the story of cousins, Sunny and Rocky, two young and ambitious masterminds thriving on phishing scams to earn a living. When the money comes in, the hunger for power and influence tags along. Soon, they begin running the biggest phishing scam in the small village of Jharkhand and tie-up with other goons to expand their illegal stint.

The series is an eye-opener that shows how smaller crimes in the country are not addressed until they become big. The Soumendra Padhi directorial makes you think twice before answering an unknown phonecall explaining how one telephone ring gives the stealer the key to your piggy bank. Starring Sparsh Shrivastava, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar, Aksha Pardasany, and Amit Sial in pivotal roles, Jamtara- Sabka Number Ayega releases on January 10.

Based on true events carried out in a small village in Jharkhand, the show establishes why Jharkand is called the phishing capital of India. In a nutshell, the series follows the story of two cousins, backed by a bunch of other youths, who emulate bank officials and target biggies of the state. They call them up and get them to disclose their credit card numbers and OTPs. As the two grow, a wealthy politician has an eye for his share in their unlawful business while a lady cop tries to put an end to the racket.

As Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega releases today, netizens look forward to watch the series. Many users took to their twitter handles and reviewed the show based on Jharkhand cybercrimes. Check it out:

5 reasons why Netflix's Jamtara is a must watch pic.twitter.com/tqeHt9J5OY — bingeplease_ (@bingeplease_) January 9, 2020

I was shocked to see their lifestyle in Jamtara. Easy money has afforded them an extravagant lifestyle. Most of them live in bungalows fancier than that of Amitabh Bachchan; they all have the latest state of the art gadgets too-Soumendra Padhi https://t.co/5i4X6V4IbJ — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) January 10, 2020

Lol it was Wasseypur then and now Jamtara sarey crime hamarey yahaa hotey hai kya? pic.twitter.com/xkOy30uJ62 — BiryaniGuy (@BiryaniGuy) January 9, 2020

respected, Irfan Ansari sir I here your way of working and the development of #jamtara.you always stands with right.i inspired by you and I want to meet you once.

Your well wisher

@IrfanAnsariMLA — Gulshan Raj Singh (@Gulshan91410997) January 9, 2020

To the director, writers and the entire team of #Jamtara on @NetflixIndia ; my hat is off to you!! What an authentic, textured, gripping show you've made. And team Netflix, this is how you catch lightening in a bottle!! — Shantanu Srivastava (@iShantanuS) January 9, 2020

