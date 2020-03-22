Janata Curfew: Smriti Irani engages people in 'Twitter Antakshari' but Karan Johar's song pick is a misfit

Karan Johar ends up picking the wrong song during Smirti Irani's antakshari session during on Twitter during the Janta Curfew. Read on.

The whole of India is locked in their houses today (March 22, 2020), observing PM Modi's request of a Janta Curfew from 7 am to 9 pm. While many have been staying in self-isolation for long, today everybody is extending their support to this initiative in a bid to prevent Coronavirus from spreading. Well, staying indoors is not what everyone likes, especially when boredom strikes, you tend to get restless. So, to keep people motivated in this tough time, former TV actress Smriti Irani has found a new way.

The Union Minister called for an antakshari session on Twitter to keep everyone engaged. Well, it is unique because usually antakshari is played with people in the room. But, this new Twitter version is too creative and thoughtful of the lady, we must say. Within moments of Smirti inviting people for this 'Twitter Antakshari', everyone started sharing their favorite songs. While some shared Dhinchak Pooja's latest COVId-19 song, others took picks from the golden era. Many participated in this fun-filled online antakshari, and among them was .

However, the Bollywood director's song choice did not go down well with many. Why do you ask? Contributing to the game, the filmmaker picked the iconic song, 'Lag Jaa Gale', and twitterati gave him a piece of advice, as it is against the concept of 'Social Distancing'. The scene turned hilarious when Smriti pointed out that the song is a misfit for the current scenario, where one should not indulge in physical contact.

Take a look at their tweets here:

We are a 130 crore family so tag karna mushkil hai ki next kaun gaana uthayega isiliye sing / tweet a song coz ye apni marzi wala #TwitterAntakshari hai .. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 22, 2020

Helloji! Antakshari is my favourite time pass activity! To main Zaroor contribute karna chahoonga...with my favourite song...

Lag ja gale ...ke phir ye haseen raat ho na ho...Shayad phir is janam mein mulakat ho na ho......ab aapki bari!!!! https://t.co/vklGuuVDdP — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, everyone is following the Janta Curfew diligently. While roads are deserted, shops are closed, the country has come to an unseen silence. Everyone is united to fight this war against Coronavirus.

