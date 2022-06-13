Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha and team interact with audience after film’s release

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha and the team of ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ on Sunday interacted with the audience after the release of the film. The film traces the journey of a woman from a small town in Madhya Pradesh who faces challenges due to social taboo around condoms, as she fights back against her family and the neighbourhood. The film marks the feature directorial debut of Jai Basantu Singh. The film released in theatres on June 10.

Nushrratt and the team were seen standing in a sunroof car as they interacted with the audience. The cast of ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ seemed in a fun mood as they were laughing and talking to people while they clicked their pictures and videos. Produced by Vinod Bhanushali under his banner Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP, the film also stars dependable names like Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala.

As the actress play the role of a condom seller in the film, she had earlier said the performance of the upcoming Raaj Shaandilyaa-production will define the degree of change in society. She said, “Whether we can be successful at it, is a big question. Cumulatively, the country will tell us whether they have accepted us with this normalcy or not. We will learn about it when our film releases,” she added.

Nushrratt will be next seen in 'Selfiee' opposite Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, 'Ram Setu' starring Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez and Vishal Furia’s 'Chhorii 2'. The film is the second installment of horror film Chhorii which revolves around a pregnant woman whose unborn child is targeted by evil spirits.