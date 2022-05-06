Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha makes heads turn in a nude strapless dress at trailer launch; PHOTOS

Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Janhit Mein Jaari. A few hours back, the trailer of the film was released and it received positive responses from the audience. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress will be essaying the role of a girl from Madhya Pradesh, who takes up the job of selling condoms in her town. The film traces her journey as she faces challenges due to social taboos, while also fighting back against her family and the neighbourhood.

Earlier today, the actress arrived for the trailer launch event of Janhit Mein Jaari in Mumbai. For the event, Nushrratt donned a strapless high-low nude dress. She kept her makeup minimal and looked super chic sporting the wet hair look. The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actress ditched accessories and wore a pair of golden stilettos with tie-ups.

Check out Nushrratt Bharuccha's PHOTOS:

Talking about the film, it is produced and presented by Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa. It will also feature stars Pavail Gulati, Annu Kapoor, Anud Dhaka and Paritosh Tripathi. Janhit Mein Jaari is slated to release in the cinemas on 10th June 2022.

Apart from this, the Dream Girl actress has interesting movies in her pipeline. She will star next in Selfiee with Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty. She also has Ram Setu opposite Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez, and the comedy film Janhit Mein Jaari in 2022. Nushrratt will also be seen in Chhorri 2 reprising her role, set to release in 2023.

Also Read: Janhit Mein Jaari Teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha plays a condom salesgirl, trailer out tomorrow; Watch