Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up about the importance of using condoms during sex

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Anud Dhaka - the lead actors of the upcoming feature film 'Janhit Mein Jaari' explains how the film is changing the perspective of the whole conversation that addresses the issue of illegal abortion, the taboo attached to condom and increasing population.

The story of the film revolves around the character Neeti played by Nushrratt who is a sales girl and works in a condom manufacturing company. How being a girl, selling condoms in a society where even the word 'condom' is a taboo, makes her struggle worse and despite everything she wins the heart of many, which sets the journey of the story.

In conversation with IANS, Nushrratt and Anud opened up. Nushrratt told IANS: "It is interesting that whenever we watch a condom ad film, it shows how pleasurable the act could be if a condom is used. So, we are always trying to highlight the male's perspective there. Our film is changing that thought because using condoms during sex is more important for a woman, than a man."

She went on explaining, "If a man does not use a condom for once, it does not make any difference to them, but if the girl gets pregnant because of that, their body goes through a huge hormonal change. Of course, abortion is an option but is it always healthy? And what about the mental health issue that a woman goes through because of abortion? So, if a guy does not want to buy a condom, like the way we girls carry sanitary pads, we should carry condoms too, because it is about our safety!"

Interestingly, Anud, who is playing the love interest of Neeti, takes the conversation further and explained how the story will also redefine the image of a macho man.

He said, "The problem with our society is hypocrisy and how the toxic masculinity is playing a part in that. Our population is proof that we are having unprotected sex. Since buying a condom, in a small town is still an uncomfortable affair in daily life, unplanned pregnancy happens. Also, male ego comes in between... due to all these, ultimately, the woman suffers the most."

"Since men are not sensitised from their adulthood about women's emotions and physical complications, they do not even care for everything. A real man is well-versed with the emotional and physical complexity of a woman. Being emotionally sensible makes a man strong," added the actor.

However, both the actors also mentioned that the best part of the film is how a complex, sensitive issue is told in the film with a dash of humour. Anud mentioned, "You see, not using condoms and illegal abortion are co-related. But the way the script has been written, the heavy social message wouldn't feel preachy, it's rather engaging!"

The story of the film is written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, directed by Jai Basantu Singh, the film also features - Tinnu Anand, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala among others.

'Janhit Mein Jaari' is releasing theatrically on June 10.

