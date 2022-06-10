Janhit Mein Jaari Screening: Nushrratt Bharuccha looks stunning; Daisy, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin attend; PICS

Nushrratt Bharuccha made her acting debut with the 2006 film Jai Santoshi Maa and then her career was followed by a string of films that didn’t do well in theatres. The actress kept working hard and people started to take notice of her after the film Love Sex Aur Dhokha, directed by Dibakar Banerjee. She went on to do good work and finally started getting commercial success after Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Her career now boasts of super hit films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Dream Girl.

The actress would wish to capitalize on her glory run with her newest release Janhit Mein Jaari which deals with an important but taboo subject of using protection before engaging in the act of sex. The film encompasses the journey of a young girl who sells condoms for a living despite societal resistance.

A red carpet screening of the Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer was held in the suburbs of Mumbai and was attended by many big names from the entertainment industry. The star of the evening, Nushrratt, looked breath-taking in her gorgeous white dress. Daisy Shah looked very beautiful in her blue checkered one-piece. Producer Vinod Bhanushali looked classy in his black suit. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin made their presence felt at the red carpet screening. While Aly kept it casual in his yellow t-shirt and black trousers, Jasmin in her printed white dress looked exquisite. Sahil Khan in his striped suit and trousers looked a million bucks. All the celebrities graced the paparazzi and gave the shutterbugs their best pose as they headed for the screening.

Have a look at the photos from the screening of Janhit Mein Jaari:

Janhit Mein Jaari, directed by Jai Basantu Singh, releases today that is on 10th June. The film locks horns with a major Hollywood film Jurassic World: Dominion and will face local competition from holdover releases like Samrat Prithviraj and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the Hindi belt. The social-comedy drama made under the banner of Bhanushali Studios also stars dependable names like Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala. The film can be watched at a theatre near you.

