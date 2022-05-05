Janhit Mein Jaari Teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha plays a condom salesgirl, trailer out tomorrow; Watch

Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to entertain her audience yet again with Janhit Mein Jaari. On Thursday, she unveiled the teaser of her much-anticipated movie. It will also feature stars Pavail Gulati, Annu Kapoor, Anud Dhaka and Paritosh Tripathi. In the film, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Nushratt will be essaying the role of a saleswoman selling condoms. Sharing the teaser, she wrote: "Arey bhaiya, toh isme problem kya hai? Ek womaniya sab pe bhaari; yeh suchna hai #JanhitMeinJaari. Trailer out tomorrow. Releasing in cinemas on 10th June 2022."

In the teaser, one can see Nushrratt is seen taking up the job of selling condoms in her town. It also showcases the challenges she faces due to social taboos, while she fights back against her family and the neighborhood. Janhit Mein Jaari is all set to hit the theatres on 10th June. Helmed by debutant Jai Bantu Singh, produced and presented by Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Check out Janhit Mein Jaari teaser:

Apart from Janhit Mein Jaari, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress has many interesting films in her pipeline. She was last seen in Vishal Furia’s 2021 horror movie Chhorii which was released on Amazon Prime. Next, she is slated to appear in Hurdang opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma. She also has the historical drama Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. She will be seen in Chhorri 2 and in Selfiee co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diana Penty and Emraan Hashmi.

