Janhit Mein Jaari Trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha as a condom salesgirl is here to entertain us all

Ever since the first poster of the film Janhit Mein Jaari was released fans have been quite excited to watch it. Nushrratt Bharuccha as a condom salesgirl is all set to entertain her audience yet again. After the teaser of the film was released recently, fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer and today finally the trailer of Janhit Mein Jaari is out. Apart from Nushrratt, it will also feature stars Pavail Gulati, Annu Kapoor, Anud Dhaka and Paritosh Tripathi.

In the trailer, we can see Nushrratt Bharuccha landing herself a job as a condom salesgirl. She can be seen struggling to sell the condom as she is looked upon by people and judged. It also showcases the challenges she faces due to social taboos, while she fights back against her family and the neighbourhood. Janhit Mein Jaari is all set to hit the theatres on 10th June. Helmed by debutant Jai Bantu Singh, produced and presented by Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa this film will surely get you excited.

Take a look:

Apart from Janhit Mein Jaari, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress has many interesting films in her pipeline. She was last seen in Vishal Furia’s 2021 horror movie Chhorii which was released on Amazon Prime. Next, she is slated to appear in Hurdang opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma. She also has the historical drama Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. She will be seen in Chhorri 2 and in Selfiee co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diana Penty and Emraan Hashmi.

