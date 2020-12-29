Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor bring birthday cheer for 'fav' Anshula Kapoor as a surprise; INSIDE VIDEO

Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. On her birthday, while Arjun was away, Janhvi and Khushi surprised her with birthday cheer.

Birthdays are a special occasion for anyone as they are a chance to bring together the loved ones and celebrate. Speaking of this, Anshula Kapoor, 's sister is celebrating her birthday today and on the occasion, her sisters Janhvi Kapoor and surprised her at home. While Arjun was away in Goa, Janhvi and Khushi ensured that they would bring out some birthday cheer to Anshula who they dote on. Not just by wishing her on social media, Janhvi and Khushi surprised her by sending love and surprises.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anshula gave fans a glimpse of how Khushi and Janhvi surprised her in the middle of the night. While Arjun was in Goa, Janhvi and Khushi ensured that Anshula would feel her birthday vibes and they sent her a surprise at home. Anshula shared a video from inside her house where we could see it full of balloons and birthday decor. A huge balloon saying 'Love You' could be seen in the video. Anshula was emotional on sharing the video as she expressed her gratitude to Khushi and Janhvi for their gesture.

Sharing the video, Anshula wrote, "Didn't really feel like celebrating my birthday this year, but my cuties @janhvikapoor @khushi05k brought the warm and fuzzies to my house & not gonna lie, this made me smile so big! Thank you for being my sunshine, especially when I don’t see it myself & for making me laugh till my tummy hurts! #IHaveTheBestSisters #BestestCheerSquad #HappyBirthdayToMe." Janhvi commented on the video with heart emoticons. On the other hand, Khushi shared a wish for Anshula on her birthday. She took to her Instagram story and shared a throwback photo with Anshula and wished her.

Take a look at Janhvi and Khushi's surprise for Anshula's birthday:

Meanwhile, Anshula has been quite close to Janhvi and Khushi over the past few years. Post 's demise, Anshula and Arjun were there for their sisters and did not let them feel alone. Often, Khushi, Janhvi and Anshula are seen hanging out together and their photos tend to go viral on social media.

Also Read|Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor gives us a sneak peek of her cool tattoos in a PHOTO from her Sunday shenanigans

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×