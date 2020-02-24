Janhvi Kapoor: 5 traditional looks flaunted by the actress that prove she is a spitting image of mom Sridevi

The stunning beauty Janhvi Kapoor has often been compared to her mother Sridevi whenever she dons a saree. Let us have a look at some of the traditional avatars of the actress that prove that she is an exact replica of the late actress.

Janhvi Kapoor is a complete diva and there is no second doubt about it. The stunning beauty has shown her acting prowess in her debut movie Dhadak itself. Apart from that, her impeccable style statements and utter beauty have been the talk of the town ever since she made an entry into the Hindi film industry. However, we bet that the best compliment which Janhvi has ever been showered with is that she is a spitting image of her late mom .

Every time the Takht actress donned some traditional attire, she was always compared to her beautiful mother Sridevi, a compliment that everyone wishes to hear at least once in a lifetime! So, here we bring you some of the traditional avatars flaunted by Janhvi Kapoor which made people think that she is an exact replica of her late mother Sridevi.

1. Janhvi Kapoor in a silk saree which belonged to her mother

The entire nation was left in tears when veteran actress Sridevi left for her heavenly abode in February 2018. The late actress was honored with the National Award in the Best Actress category posthumously for her performance in the movie MOM. It is at this very event held at the Vigyan Bhawan in the capital city that Janhvi caught the attention of onlookers with her traditional look. She looked stunning in a white and pink silk saree which belonged to her late mother. Well, people could not stop themselves from saying that Janhvi, indeed, looked like Sridevi at the event.

2. Janhvi Kapoor in a traditional South-Indian outfit

The Roohi Afzana actress penned a heartfelt note for her mom Sridevi on the latter’s 56th birth anniversary. However, there was something else in Janhvi’s social media post which caught everyone’s attention which was the picture which she attached along with it. The actress is seen wearing South- Indian attire which includes a neon yellow lehenga paired with a neon green dupatta. This definitely allowed us to say that this Dhadak actress looks like a replica of her mother.

3. Janhvi Kapoor in a white georgette saree

Bollywood celebs are known for hosting lavish parties during festivals and other special occasions. It is during one such party held for the purpose of celebrating Diwali that Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn by flaunting a white georgette saree teamed up with a matching strappy blouse. This monotone attire of the actress definitely reminded us of her mother Sridevi’s classic saree looks!

4. Janhvi Kapoor in mauve sequined saree

Janhvi once again proved that she is blessed with her mother’s good looks when she arrived at an event wearing a mauve sequined saree. The actress teamed her six yards of sass with a tiny bralette in the same color. Moreover, just like her mother, Janhvi kept everything minimal and let her saree do the rest of the talking!

5. Janhvi Kapoor in a yellow saree

The Dostana 2 actress stole the limelight in a Bollywood-themed birthday party wherein she was seen flaunting a yellow chiffon saree teamed up with a matching sleeveless blouse. Onlookers once again started comparing her to her beautiful mother Sridevi and the reasons were quite obvious. The nine yards of gorgeousness that Janhvi donned definitely reminds us of Sridevi’s stunning yellow saree which the latter donned in the song Mitwa from the movie Chandni.

So, these are some of the times when Janhvi Kapoor definitely reminded us of her late mother Sridevi. What are your views about the same? Do let us know in the comments section.

(ALSO READ: On Sridevi's 2nd death anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor shares childhood photo; says 'Miss you everyday')

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More