Janhvi Kapoor is an absolute babe in little black dress as she steps out for dinner; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor might be only a few films old in Bollywood, however since her debut in the 2018 film Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter, she has always been in the limelight. Apart from showcasing her potential on celluloid, and impressing fans with her acts, the Gunjan Saxena actress also keeps them entertained and updated on social media. Janhvi also loves all things glam as much as she loves traditional looks. The diva effortlessly pulls off high-end stylish looks as well as the humble sari and ethnic looks. Janhvi is quite the fashion icon and turns heads with her exquisite fashion sense whenever she steps out. Just on Wednesday, she was spotted in the city out for dinner and her gorgeous dress just made us go ‘wow’.

Janhvi is quite the lover of LBD’s and this time too she went for her trusted little black dress. She wore a pretty strappy black dress that hugged her curves gorgeously. She paired the look with black heels and a pretty black baguette. Her luscious wavy hair framed her face beautifully. Overall? The look was absolutely out of the world.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects in her kitty. She was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi with Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma. She now has another film with Rajkummar titled Mr & Mrs Mahi. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Mili and Goodluck Jerry. Janhvi is also shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal where she will be seen with Varun Dhawan. It seems like Janhvi’s 2022 is jam-packed and we can’t wait to see her magic on the big screen!

