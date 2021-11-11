Janhvi Kapoor adds a ‘Lungi Dance’ twist to her hot floral bikini as she vacays in Dubai

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has jetted off to Dubai to spend some quality time with her sister Khushi and father Boney Kapoor. The Roohi star who aptly know how to steal the limelight with her social media presence has been continuously giving fans a sneak peek into her exotic vacation. On Thursday evening, the actor broke the internet by dropping some sizzling bikini photos. However, what caught out attention was her funny caption.

In the pictures shared by her, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen raising the temperature in Dubai with her hot floral bikini set. She used a matching biking scary wrap to cover herself in the photo. While Janhvi looks scintillating in the photos, her funny anecdote of covering her bottom like a lungi has the internet laughing. With damp hair, the Roohi star strikes vivid poses as the camera captures her.

Check it out here:

These photos come just hours after Janhvi Kapoor hailed herself as a ‘dessert in the desert’. It appears that the star enjoyed some bike riding session before enjoying her pool time. In the previous post, Janhvi along with her sister were seen settling the internet ablaze with their funky and cool poses.

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor last featured in the horror-comedy flick, Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Currently, she has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Apart from this, she also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline.

