Janhvi Kapoor admits to being single but lonely; Reflects on 'intimacy becoming too accessible'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been in the headlines since her film Good Luck Jerry was released and received great reviews from the audience. The gorgeous star won hearts by playing a simple Bihari girl in the film who gets embroiled in trouble while trying to earn money for her mother's treatment. While praise has not stopped coming in for Janhvi, many times, Janhvi's relationship status also has made it to the headlines. Putting an end to all speculations, Janhvi, in a recent chat admitted to being single but 'lonely'.

Janhvi Kapoor says she's happy being single

In a recent conversation with The Beer Biceps, Janhvi was asked if she was in a relationship or not. On being asked if she is single, Janhvi said, "Yes. I am happy.. I mean, I am lonely at times." The Good Luck Jerry further explained why no one has approached her with the intent of asking her out. Reflecting on what stops people from forming a real equation in the current generation, Janhvi said, "I think that intimacy has become so accessible that it's very convenient for people to get it when they want it and that also makes people too scared to commit to it. Do you know what I really mean? Like they are too intimidated by intimacy and they also have access to it at their convenience which keeps them away from ever forming a real equation with anyone."

While she did explain her side well, Janhvi was also asked to send out a message to her future boyfriends. For her future boyfriends, Janhvi had a special message. She said, "Be nice to me and make me laugh. I think I'll be good to you. I'll be there for you. I'll make you laugh. You'll have a lot of fun with me. I'm a little psycho but also cute."

Janhvi Kapoor's past relationships

When Janhvi made her debut in Bollywood, rumours were rife that the actress was apparently dating her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter. The two were spotted several times hanging out together and Janhvi also was seen spending time with Ishaan's brother Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, on a couple of occasions. However, the two, who never admitted to the relationship, reportedly parted ways soon.

Recently, on Koffee With Karan season 7, Karan Johar revealed that Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan once dated siblings. He even revealed that the two brothers who Sara and Janhvi once dated used to reside in his building. Both the stars were taken aback by Karan's revelation.

