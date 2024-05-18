Janhvi Kapoor admits feeling s*xualised by media at the age of 12-13: 'I found pictures on what seemed like p*rnographic site'

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her next film titled Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The actress is often surrounded by controversies regarding her choice of clothes, and she finally decided to talk about it. She also made a shocking revelation about being objectified by the media at a young age.

In a recent chat with Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor was asked about the objectification she deals with daily. Janhvi responded, 'This is an aspect I have been navigating for a long time. I think the first time I felt s**ulaised by the media was when I was 12 or 13. I went to an event with my mom and dad, and there were pictures of me in the media. At that time, social media was starting to boom, and I found pictures of myself on what seemed like a p**nographic site. The boys in my school were looking at it and laughing."

About Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's chemistry in the 2-minute 55-second trailer truly hit it out of the park. The film revolves around a married couple, Mahi and Mahima. Mahi's dreams of becoming a cricketer are shattered, so he realizes them through his wife, who loves the game as well. The surprise in the trailer is the recreation of the iconic Dekha Tenu verse from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's song Say Shava Shava. It serves as the perfect backdrop for their love story.

The film is helmed by director Sharan Sharma, while the script has been penned by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma. Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, it is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is slated to hit the big screens on May 31, 2024.

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

Janhvi Kapoor's recent appearance was in Bawaal, where she starred alongside Varun Dhawan. Additionally, she made a cameo in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. She had a special appearance in the song Heart Throb from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In her upcoming projects, she's slated to appear in Karan Johar's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, again with Varun Dhawan, and Uljah. Moreover, Kapoor is set to star alongside Jr NTR in Devara Part One.

