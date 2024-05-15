Janhvi Kapoor admits her body was giving up during training for Mr & Mrs Mahi: 'Mere dono shoulders dislocate hogaye'

Bollywood actress Janhvi kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming release Mr & Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film has been grabbing headlines even before its release. Now, during the promotion, Janhvi revealed that she suffered several injuries during filming including dislocating both her shoulders. She also added that she wanted to give uo during shooting.

For the unversed, Mr & Mrs Mahi is all set to hit the theatres on May 31, 2024.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals wanting to give up during Mr & Mrs Mahi shoot

During the promotional event, Janhvi Kapoor opened up on filming the movie for 2 years as she learnt cricket before the shooting began. The actress revealed that Mr & Mrs Mahi director, Sharan Sharma, wanted to shoot the film in the purest form.

She said, "Mili ke time meine training shuru ki thi. 2 saal lag gaye. Humare nirdeshak kaaafi purest or imandari se kaam karte hai. Wo chahte the ki mein puri tarah se cricketer ban jau. Wo kisi tarah ki cheating nai karna chahte the ki VFX mein daal denge ya adha adhura kaam ho. Puri tarah se chahte the ki mein iss duniya mein mil jau aur judd jau." (During Mili, I began training. It took two years. Our director works with utmost purity and honesty. He wanted me to become a complete cricketer. He didn't want any kind of cheating, like using VFX or incomplete work. He wanted me to succeed and be immersed in this world completely).

Janhvi Kapoor continued, “Kaafi injuries bhi hue, mere dono shoulders dislocate hogaye. Lekin pura credit inko jata hai aur mere dono coaches ko jaata hai - Abhishek Nayar and Vikrant sir. Inn dono ne bohot mehnat ki hai. Harr mod mein mujhe lagta tha ki give up karna chahiye, nai ho ra hai. Meri body give up kar ri thi. Par unse mujhe bohot himmat milti thi.” (I faced many injuries; both my shoulders were dislocated. But all the credit goes to them and to my two coaches - Abhishek Nair and Vikrant sir. Both of them have worked very hard. At every turn, I felt like giving up, like it's not happening. My body was giving up. But they gave me a lot of courage).

Director Sharan Sharma dropped pics of Janhvi kapoor learning cricket

Earlier, director Sharan Sharma shared pictures documenting Janhvi Kapoor’s journey of learning cricket. Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted photos where Janhvi is dressed casually, holding a cricket bat. In the next picture, she is seen batting like a cricketer. He also revealed that when Janhvi first came onboard, she knew nothing about cricket, but now she has learned everything.

In the movie, Janhvi portrays a doctor who discovers her passion for cricket, inspired by her husband (Rajkummar Rao), and embarks on a journey to pursue it.

