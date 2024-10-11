Janhvi Kapoor admits in Sridevi’s absence, her ‘Peddamma’ Rekha’s approval means a lot to her: ‘Mom and she were like soul sisters’

Trigger Warning : This article contains mention of a death.

Rekha and Sridevi were two icons in the South Indian film industry who gained nationwide fame. In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that her mother, Sridevi, shared a warm bond with the veteran actress and they used to share jokes in Telugu so the kids don't understand their inside jokes. She added that her mother initially felt lost when she entered showbiz, but Rekha helped her. Moreover, after Sridevi passed away, the veteran actress has been guiding Janhvi. So, the Dhadak actress admits that she now looks up to Rekha for approval and guidance regarding her work.

Rekha has been one of the most admired and respected actresses in Indian cinema. In a recent interview with Filmfare, Janhvi Kapoor shared new details about how the Silsila actress has significantly influenced her life.

Kapoor recalled her mother, Sridevi's, journey into showbiz and stated that she and Rekha used to share a sisterly bond. Speaking of the same, Janhvi said, "When mom first joined Hindi movies and was feeling so lost, Peddamma really took her under her wing, and they were friends for a very long time."

However, they eventually lost touch when Sridevi took a break from acting and focused on her family after giving birth to Janhvi. As a result, Janhvi didn't meet the Umrao Jaan actress until she was 14. Recalling the first meeting, Kapoor shared, "I must have been around 14 when Rekha Ji came home for lunch, and I greeted her, and she said you must call me Peddamma. In Telugu, it means badi amma."

Gradually, the Ulajh actress witnessed the bond between her mother Sridevi and Rekha. She said, "Both of them would break into Telugu if they didn't want us kids to hear their inside jokes or secrets."

After Sridevi's sudden demise before the release of Janhvi's debut film, Dhadak, Rekha continued to look after Janhvi, whether it was through calls, notes, supporting her award functions, or even motivating her after the underperformance of her film Ulajh.

Janhvi Kapoor said, "Since mom isn't around now, I feel Peddamma's approval is important. Because artistically, both mom and she are similar. In a manner of speaking, after mom, I look to Peddamma for validation. What she thinks about me and my work means a lot to me."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the Telugu film Devara: Part 1. She will next be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

