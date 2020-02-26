Janhvi Kapoor: This adorable childhood PHOTO of the actress with sisters Khushi & Shanaya is unmissable

Sanjay Kapoor has recently shared an adorable throwback childhood picture of sisters Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor on his Instagram handle. Check out the picture.

Janhvi Kapoor garnered a lot of attention with her very first movie Dhadak which was released in the year 2018. The actress had her fans waiting for almost a year and now finally, she has a whole lot of movies lined up in her kitty which are scheduled to be released in 2020. Janhvi is also known to be very close to her family members including sister Khushi and cousin Shanaya Kapoor. They often hangs out and spend time together.

As we speak of this, Shanaya Kapoor’s father Sanjay Kapoor has recently shared a throwback picture on his Instagram handle which is unmissable. This happens to be a childhood picture of Janhvi, Khushi and Sanaya in which they can be seen the cake with the actor. Janhvi and Shanaya are seen flashing their adorable smiles as usual while Khushi, on the other hand, looks cute with her braided hair. However, Sanjay Kapoor did not reveal any details about the celebration.

Check out the adorable picture of Janhvi Kapoor with her sisters below:

(ALSO READ: After Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor remembers Sridevi on her 2nd death anniversary; Shares an unseen picture)

On the professional front, while Janhvi has already ventured into the world of acting in the Hindi film industry, Khushi and Shanaya are yet to make an entry into the same. It was revealed earlier that Shanaya Kapoor is, indeed, preparing herself and will enter Bollywood soon. , on the other hand, is currently studying abroad. On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has some interesting projects lined up this year that include Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2, Mr. Lele and Takht.

Credits :Instagram

Read More