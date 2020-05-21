Janhvi Kapoor adorably embracing Shanaya in a cute childhood photo is proof that cousins are your first BFF

Janhvi Kapoor is extremely close to her cousins and among them, Shanaya Kapoor is often seen with Dostana 2 star. A childhood photo of Janhvi with Shanaya is now doing rounds on social media.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently staying at home amid the lockdown with her sister and Boney Kapoor. While staying at home, Janhvi has been spending her time with Khushi and has been sharing updates on social media. From cooking to dancing to playing with her pet, Janhvi is surely making the most of the lockdown period. However, she is also missing meeting her close buddies and cousins. Among Janhvi’s cousins, Shanaya Kapoor is extremely close to the actress.

Often, Janhvi used to share adorable photos with her cousin Shanaya on social media that gave us a glimpse of their sweet bond of love. However, amid the lockdown, Shanaya is at her home and Janhvi is spending time with her sister Khushi and dad Boney. Amid this, a childhood photo of Shanaya and Janhvi is doing rounds on social media that is bound to leave you in awe of the two cousins. In the childhood photo, Janhvi is seen embracing Shanaya and the two looked extremely adorable.

The Dostana 2 star looked cute in the photo and is seen dressed in a shiny blue outfit. On the other hand, Shanaya is seen clad in a cute white frock. Janhvi can be seen hugging Shanaya adorably and it is surely a sight to behold.

Check out Janhvi and Shanaya’s childhood photo:

Interestingly, Shanaya has worked as an assistant on Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. While shooting, photos of Shanaya and Janhvi went viral and since then, fans of the actress are looking forward to the film. While rumours are rife that the film may release on an OTT platform, nothing has been officially announced by the makers. Gunjan Saxena is among the highly anticipated films of 2020. The film stars Janhvi as an IAF female pilot who goes on a combat mission amid the Kargil War. It is based on a real-life story and stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi as Janhvi’s father and brother. The film was supposed to release on April 24, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown, the film has been postponed.

Recently, amid the lockdown, Janhvi released her father Boney Kapoor’s statement on their house help testing positive of COVID 19. Janhvi urged everyone to stay at home amid the lockdown and stay safe. The Dostana 2 actress has been quarantined at home with Khushi and Boney. As per Boney Kapoor’s statement, Janhvi, Khushi and him are not showing symptoms and the COVID 19 positive house help has been sent to a quarantine center.

Janhvi Kapoor shares Boney Kapoor's statement:

Apart from Gunjan Saxena, Janhvi also has Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film is a horror comedy and is slated to release on June 5, 2020. Kapoor was also shooting for Dostana 2 and a certain portion of the film is yet to be shot. It stars Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. For the sequel to , Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham’s film, Kartik, Janhvi will be seen playing siblings who end up falling in love with the same guy. Shooting of the film began last year in Chandigarh, after which it was shot in Patiala. Dostana 2 is directed by Collin D’Cunha and is produced by ’s Dharma Productions. It is tentatively slated to release in 2020.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor at home:

Janhvi Kapoor's prep for Takht:

Besides this, Janhvi also has Karan’s magnum opus, Takht. A while back in an interview, Janhvi had revealed that when she was roped in for Takht, she started training in Urdu and Kathak. Often, Janhvi shares her dancing videos on social media that leave the internet swooning and even her cousins like Shanaya Kapoor and others shower her with compliments on the same. Takht is one of the most highly anticipated projects in which Janhvi will be seen along with other stars like , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. The film is based on the story of Dara Shikoh, Aurangzeb and Shah Jahan. The film was supposed to go on floors in April 2020. However, owing to the lockdown, it has been postponed. Janhvi, however, has been prepping for Takht as she spoke about the same in a previous interview with a portal. The film is helmed by Karan and will be produced by Dharma Productions. A while back, a release date announcement video was released in Ranveer and Vicky’s voice. The film is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

