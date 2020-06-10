Janhvi Kapoor adorably holding her pet dog Panda in a throwback PHOTO cannot be missed

Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi are very fond of their pet dog Panda. Check out one of the throwback pictures of the actress adorably holding her furry friend.

Janhvi Kapoor's pictures always win over the interet whenever they are being posted on social media. The actress who made her debut in 2018 with the Ishaan Khatter co-starrer Dhadak has come a long way now and is considered one of the most sought after actresses in the Bollywood film industry despite being just one film old. There is no denying the fact that she also enjoys a huge fan following on social media who wait eagerly to get a glimpse of her new pictures or videos.

While speaking of this, we have come across a rare throwback picture of Janhvi Kapoor which is worth a glimpse for all her ardent fans. The Dostana 2 actress is seen lovingly holding her pet dog Panda as can be seen in the picture. Janhvi and her sister Khushi are very fond of their furry friend and often spend time with the doggo. Meanwhile, as we can see, the Dhadak star is wearing a printed cold-shoulder outfit teamed up with a pair of neon socks and matching shoes in the picture.

Check out the rare throwback picture below:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be playing the titular role in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which is slated to be released on a popular streaming platform. She has been roped in opposite Rajkummar Rao in the horror-comedy titled Roohi Afza. Janhvi is also a part of Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya Lalwani. She will feature in the multi-starrer movie Takht that has been helmed by .

