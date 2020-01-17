Janhvi Kapoor adores Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal trailer; Says ‘Can’t wait for this’

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to praise Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal’s trailer. The Dostana 2 actress was excited for the same. Check out her reaction.

Among the star kids in Bollywood, two of the most popular names are Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Often, the two are pitted against one another in terms of their professional work space. Today, Kartik Aaryan and Sara’s Love Aaj Kal trailer was launched with much pomp and show. Post the trailer was out, reactions started coming in about the same and Janhvi was one of the first people to approve of the tale of love between her Dostana 2 co-star and her contemporary.

Janhvi took to Instagram to share her review of Sara and Kartik’s Love Aaj Kal trailer. The Dhadak star wrote, “Loved the trailer!! Can’t wait for this. Too Excited @SaraAliKhan95 @KartikAaryan @MaddockFilms.” At the trailer launch, Sara was asked about her take on the competition with Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. The Love Aaj Kal star mentioned that it is wrong to compare actors like this and said that they both are her friends. Sara mentioned that she wished them the best.

Often, Sara and Janhvi are spotted leaving their Pilates studio together and recently, they were spotted together post lunch. Meanwhile, Love Aaj Kal trailer is getting a good response from the audience. Sara and Kartik’s chemistry in the same is being appreciated. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is a sequel to and starrer. The film also features Aarushi Sharma as the second lead along with Randeep Hooda. Love Aaj Kal will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020.

