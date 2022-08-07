Janhvi Kapoor on the advice she gave Khushi Kapoor ahead of her debut The Archies: Just keep your head down…

Janhvi Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie GoodLuck Jerry. She is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She has paved a way into the hearts of her fans and has created a mark for herself in the industry. But now it is her sister Khushi Kapoor’s turn to make her way into the industry as she is gearing up for the release of her OTT debut The Archies. The star kid has recently wrapped up her Ooty schedule and returned to Mumbai. In a recent chat with ETimes, Janhvi was asked about Khushi and her debut.

When asked, what advice she gave to her younger sister Khushi Kapoor since she has also stepped into acting with Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies, Janhvi Kapoor replied, that she has told her sister to just keep her head down and keep working. Janhvi also told Khushi to be honest about her work. The Roohi actress further added, “Don’t do it for any reason other than the fact that you love it. Because people will fault you regardless of what the outcome is. If you do something with clear intent, you won’t let any criticism bring you down. And that’s the only thing you can hold onto.” When asked how passionate Khushi is about acting, she revealed that Khushi is very passionate but not as mad as her.

Currently enjoying the success of GoodLuck Jerry, Janhvi is also happy about completing Bawaal shooting schedule. Recently, she and Varun Dhawan shared several photos from their international shoot schedule for Bawaal and called it a wrap. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides this, Janhvi also has Mili with producer-dad Boney Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor calls Sara Ali Khan 'secure': When we're together, threatening energy between contemporaries...