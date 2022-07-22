Janhvi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda & Navya Nanda are too cute to handle in this childhood pic shared by Boney Kapoor

Childhood memories are always one of the most precious memories of an individual. Well, it is often a visual treat for the fans to look at the childhood pictures of their favourite stars. Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses of the current generation. She enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see her glamourous pictures on social media. But today her father Boney Kapoor decided to treat her fans with something different. He shared a childhood picture of the diva who can be seen playing with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Navya Nanda.

In the picture, Janhvi Kapoor and Navya Nanda can be seen dressed in black attires. Janhvi looks cute in a black hairband that has white flowers on it. Navya has tied her hair in a ponytail, whereas Agastya seems to be busy in his own world. There is a basket kept in front of them and the girls seem to be quite interested in that. Navya is leading the way by trying to open it. Agastya on the other hand dressed in a yellow full sleeves tee is making a cute pose with his fingers kept on his nose. Sharing this picture, Boney wrote, “Memories of childhood Agastya, Janhvi & Navya.”

Check out the picture:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is looking forward to the release of GoodLuck Jerry. Helmed by Siddharth Sengupta, the black comedy will be released on July 29. She is also working with Varun Dhawan on Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal. The movie will mark Janhvi’s first collaboration with Varun and will be hitting the screens on April 7 next year. Besides, Janhvi will also be seen sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Apart from this, Agastya Nanda will soon be making his OTT debut alongside Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

