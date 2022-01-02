Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt REQUEST fans to abide by the COVID 19 protocols

Though the New Year has begun and everyone is super hopeful for a fresh start; the demons of the last year still haunt us. Yes, we are talking about the virus-that-must-not-be-named (Read: Covid-19). The never-ending cycle has begun again, this time with a new name - Omicron. Cases are rising rapidly but it seems most of us still haven’t gotten the memo and are still out and about pretending that it is not going to get worse. However, today Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took to their Instagrams to remind their fans that the pandemic is still on, and we need to be responsible if we want to win this battle that seems never-ending.

On their Instagrams stories, both Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor shared independent journalist Faye D’Souza’s post that shared India’s Covid-19 stats and Mumbai Municipal Commission’s appeal. According to reports, over 8000 cases were detected in Mumbai out of which 89% were found to be asymptomatic, fortunately. As per the post, Iqbal Chahal, Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also appealed to all the home quarantined patients to follow the guidelines strictly to minimise the risk of further spread of infection. Everyone else was asked to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Finally, the post said that while it is not the time to panic right now, we all still need to be extremely cautious to not make the situation any worse.

