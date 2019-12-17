Janhvi Kapoor is all hearts as Ishaan Khatter wraps up the shooting of Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy; Take a look

A Suitable Boy is directed by Mira Nair and the film stars Ishaan Khatter and Tabu in lead roles.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter romanced on screen in Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak and post the success of the film, fans have been eagerly waiting to see them again on the silver screen. While we also wait for the two to romance on screen yet again but what makes all of their fans happy is when Ishaan and Janhvi are papped together. From stepping out for lunch together to attending parties, Ishaan and Janhvi are pure friendship goals for us.

Although rumour-mills are abuzz with their love affair but but Ishaan and Janhvi Kapoor have always maintained that they are good friends, and yesterday, when Ishaan Khatter wrapped up the shooting of Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy, Janhvi Kapoor left a comment on the photo as she was all hearts. As soon as Ishaan Khatter posted a photo of the wrap up, he wrote, “and that’s a wrap on #asuitableboy Can’t wait for you guys to see it,” Janhvi Kapoor expressed a sense of excitement as she left a heart emoticon.

Talking about the film, A Suitable Boy tells the story of a university student named Lata who is quite spirited and it is set in the year 1951. Besides A Suitable Boy, Ishaan will also be seen in Kaali Peeli with Ananya Panday. A Suitable Boy also stars , Tanya Maniktala, Vijay Varma, Namit Das and Rasika Duggal. Directed by Mira Nair, and written by Andrew Davies, the film is adapted from the novel of the same name by Vikram Seth.

Credits :Instagram

Read More