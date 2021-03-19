Janhvi Kapoor is all smiles with the team of 'Good Luck Jerry' as the film shoot wraps up; PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor had been shooting for 'Good Luck Jerry' in Punjab. Now, Janhvi shared a couple of photos with her team as she called it a wrap on the film.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been in the headlines as her film Roohi had released last week in theatres amid the pandemic. And while she was busy with promotions, she was simultaneously shooting for her other film, 'Good Luck Jerry' in Punjab. Now, it looks like the shoot is almost over for Janhvi and the crew of the film as photos of the actress surfaced on social media with her team where the director of the film and the stars could be seen posing together.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi Kapoor shared a couple of photos with the team of Good Luck Jerry. In the first photo, the Roohi star gave fans a glimpse of her personal team for the film as she sat in her vanity van and clicked a mirror selfie with them. In another photo, she is seen posing with Samta Sudiksha and expressing her love for her as the film wraps up. Samta also shared a couple of photos on her Instagram stories where the wrap of the film was announced.

In those photos, Janhvi along with director Siddharth Sengupta, actor Mita Vasisht and the entire crew of Good Luck Jerry could be seen posing. Mita also shared an adorable photo with Janhvi and the director of Good Luck Jerry and called it a wrap. The director also shared a photo of the clapperboard of the film to announce the wrap.

Meanwhile, Good Luck Jerry shoot had begun back in January 2021 when the first look of Janhvi was shared on social media. The shoot was done entirely in Punjab and the actress spent time juggling between Roohi promotions and film shoot. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. The release date is yet to be revealed. On the other hand, Janhvi's film Roohi is also doing well in theatres.

