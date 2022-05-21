Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor & Jacqueline Fernandez party together on weekend; See unseen PIC

The leading B-town ladies Jahnvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez were recently spotted at a party. It was hosted by Orhan Awatramani, who is frequently seen with B-town celebrities. He posted the pictures from the party on his official Instagram page and captioned it as, ‘A weekend in the life of hellip;with the emoji of a man raising a hand. Pictures showed Jahnvi, Ananya, Shanaya and Jacqueline having a fun time at the party.

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently got married, commented as, ‘Orryyyyyy’ with a fire and red heart emoji. B-town celebs are often seen partying with Orhan, who is said to be an activist. However, commenting on the post Jackie wrote, ‘whose the real mermaid?’ On the other hand, Jahnvi Kapoor wrote ‘miss you’.

Have a look at the post:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry, the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. She also has Sharan Sharma directorial ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ in her kitty, featuring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. Ananya Panday is currently shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will also be seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger, which stars Vijay Deverakonda in the main lead, along with boxer Mike Tyson.

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Bedhadak', presented by Karan Johar and helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Meanwhile, Jacqueline's upcoming projects include ‘Ram Setu’ featuring Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rohit Shetty’s comedy-drama ‘Cirkus’.