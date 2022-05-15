Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor look alluring as they step out for Sunday dinner; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor were clicked in the city a few moments back. Ananya and Shanaya are extremely close to each other, and Janhvi too has a good bond with the two. Every once in a while, the ladies are clicked together as they step out for dinner dates during the weekends. Tonight, was one such instance as well. The trio looked absolutely gorgeous in their glamourous outfits of the night as they were clicked outside a restaurant in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. Don’t miss their photos.

Janhvi Kapoor kept her OOTN absolutely stylish as she donned a yellow crop top with a green faux leather mini skirt. She also wore a pair of chic heels. The Dhadak actress wore her hair down in soft waves, while her makeup looked absolutely flawless. She also carried a handbag with her. Ananya also soared the temperature as she wore an adorable co-ord set featuring a spaghetti crop top and a mini skirt in pink. She too wore her hair down and carried a stylish baguette with her. Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a beige bodycon dress. The young girls were surrounded by a crowd as they clicked outside the restaurant.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor’s pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has a slew of interesting projects. She will feature in Mili, Goodluck Jerry, and Mr & Mrs Mahi. Apart from this, she also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

Ananya Panday will soon be seen in Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Bedhadak. She will share screen space with Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani.