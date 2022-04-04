Janhvi Kapoor & Ananya Panday snapped in the city kicking off Monday blues in style; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are two of the most stylish and promising actresses of the new generation. They never fail to make their fans go gaga over their fashion game whenever they step out of their house or they share their pics on social media. Well, today was one such day when both the Gen Z stars were spotted kicking off the Monday blues in their own style. Janhvi was spotted outside the coffee shop, whereas Ananya was spotted outside her yoga class.

In the pictures, we can see Janhvi Kapoor looking stylish in her summer avatar. She wore a white crop top that she paired with beige coloured pants and looked summer-ready. Her toned midriff is enough to make everyone envious of her perfect figure. She left her hair open and completed her look with white sports shoes. Janhvi also held a coffee glass in one hand and her sipper in the other hand. On the other hand, Ananya was spotted right outside her Yoga classes. She wore a black tank top that she paired with purple coloured gym pants. The actress smiled and waved at the paps.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday who is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Gehraiyaan will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Janhvi Kapoor too has a lot of exciting films in her kitty. She will be seen in movies like Goodluck Jerry and Mili which is said to be a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She will also work alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs Mahi.

