Janhvi Kapoor and dad Boney Kapoor get clicked at Arjun Kapoor’s house in the city; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor shares a strong bond with her producer-father Boney Kapoor. The dad and daughter duo often take to their Instagram space and share heart-warming pictures of them as they treat fans and followers to glimpses of their family time together. Meanwhile, the father-daughter duo on Monday night was spotted at Arjun Kapoor’s house. While Boney Kapoor wore Kurta Payjama, Janhvi also opted for a casual avatar. The duo was papped inside their car. The Dhadak actress looked sleepy as she was clicked by the paparazzi while yawning.

While, Janhvi sat on the back seat of the car, Boney was spotted sitting on the front seat. Earlier, Janhvi had hosted a private screening of her movie GoodLuck Jerry in a Mumbai. Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were also present for the screening. The Kapoor trio were in all white as the sisters cut a stylish appearance. Janhvi in her white bodycon dress, Khushi in her white co-ord set and Boney Kapoor in his white kurta looked amazing.

Have a look at the pictures:

Janhvi’s much-talked-about movie GoodLuck Jerry has finally released and the actress is currently basking in the success of the film. The movie opened to rave reviews from the audience and the netizens have been showering immense praises on Janhvi. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, the film is the official remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila which featured Nayanthara in the lead.

Apart from GoodLuck Jerry, the 25-year-old actress will be seen in father Boney Kapoor’s production Mili which is the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She is also collaborating with Rajkummar Rao for the second time for Mr And Mrs Mahi and has started shooting for the same. The Roohi actress is also working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Marking Janhvi’s first collaboration with Varun, Bawaal is slated to release on April 7 next year.