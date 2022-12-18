Janhvi Kapoor and ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya spotted at a party; Fans ask 'are they back together?'

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. The Roohi actress' always remains in limelight due to her personal and professional life. Janhvi, who dated Shikhar Pahariya, in the past was recently spotted in Delhi with her ex-boyfriend at an event. To note, Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The two dated each other for a few years before parting ways. However, they did not confirm their relationship.

On Saturday, Janhvi and Shikhar attended a fashion show in Delhi. Many pictures and videos of the duo from the event are doing rounds on the internet and soon after fans wondered if they have rekindled their romance. One user wrote, "Are you guys back together?" While another user said: "Happy to see you both together again." In the video, Janhvi is seen donning a beige bodycon dress and paired it with a matching oversized blazer, while Shikhar sported a sparkly outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's Maldives vacay

Janhvi recently returned from Maldives and it was stated that she was accompanied by Shikhar. The actress had shared a picture of her under the moonlit sky, while her ex-boyfriend Shikhar also shared the same picture.

Karan Johar confirmed Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's relationship

Karan Johar also confirmed their relationship in an episode of his chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, during Janhiv's appearance with Sara Ali Khan. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director said: “I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building." referring to Shikhar Pahariya and Veer Pahariya.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Janhvi will feature next in Varun Dhawan, which will hit the theatres next year. The actress also Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, which will be directed by Sharan Sharma.