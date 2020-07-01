Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi happily hug dad Boney Kapoor in this adorable throwback PHOTO from Italy

Take a look at one of the throwback pictures of Janhvi Kapoor in which she is seen posing with her sister Khushi and Boney Kapoor. This picture was clicked a few years back in Italy.

Janhvi Kapoor has been able to acquire a huge fan following despite being just one film old. The actress made her official debut in Bollywood with the movie Dhadak in 2018 opposite Ishaan Khatter. Although it has been almost a year since it was released, Janhvi’s popularity has not faded yet and her increased fan following on social media proves the same. The Dostana 2 actress is known to be very close to her dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi.

We get proof of the same in an unseen throwback picture from Italy in which Janhvi can be seen posing for the camera with her dad and sister. The two sisters can’t stop smiling as they hug their father as can be seen in the picture. Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeggings. Khushi, on the other hand, is clad in a printed black dress. Well, this throwback picture also reminds us of the pre-lockdown days when exotic holidays were a thing!

Check out the picture below:

With her Dad & Sis in Italy - Admin Shreya pic.twitter.com/570Hb2sawR — Janhvi Kapoor FC (JanhviLovers) September 25, 2013

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in the biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which is scheduled for an OTT release. The actress plays the role of an Indian Air Force Pilot in the same. She will then feature alongside Rajkummar Rao in the horror-comedy titled Roohi Afzana. Janhvi has also been roped in for Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. She is a part of ’s movie Takht too.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×