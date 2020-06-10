Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor buzz with excitement in these childhood photos with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are among the popular siblings in Bollywood. A couple of throwback childhood photos of the two with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor give us a glimpse into their antics as toddlers.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, legendary actress managed to leave an indelible imprint on people’s minds. Sridevi’s popularity was unparalleled and she had fans across the globe. The legendary star was extremely close to her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and and often used to share their childhood photos on social media. When Janhvi decided to debut in Bollywood, Sridevi was excited about it. However, her demise left everyone shocked. Even now, fans resort to sharing throwback photos of the actress with her family on social media to remember her.

And, while surfing on social media, we stumbled upon some rare photos of Sridevi with Janhvi, Khushi and Boney, that are a treat for her fans. In one of the photos, we get to see the Dhadak actress as a little girl with her sister Khushi. While heading out with their parents, Janhvi and Khushi as little girls looked excited. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor can be seen standing behind their excited daughters in the rare childhood photo of the two girls.

Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor adorably holding her pet dog Panda in a throwback PHOTO cannot be missed

In the other family photo, we get to see Janhvi and Khushi happily posing with their parents Sridevi and Boney for a picture perfect photo of them together. The adorable childhood photos from Janhvi and Khushi’s childhood give us an insight into how close they were with their mom and legendary star Sridevi.

Here are Janhvi and Khushi’s throwback childhood photos with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor:

Meanwhile, recently, on Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s marriage anniversary, Janhvi shared a throwback photo of her parents and remembered her late mom. The Dhadak star never ceases to remember her mom on important occasions. In a recent interview, Janhvi revealed that if given a chance, she would like to recreate her mom’s songs from Chandni and Mr India. Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Janhvi, Khushi and Boney were spending time together at home. Janhvi kept sharing updates on social media about their lockdown fun.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×