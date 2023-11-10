Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor hug each other as they wish fans 'Happy Dhanteras'; see PICS

Today, November 10, 2023, marks the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. It is the first day that marks the festival of Diwali in most of India. It is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin or Kartika. On this occasion, Bollywood's cutest sibling duo Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor decked up in beautiful lehengas as they celebrated Dhanteras.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor serve major sibling goals in Dhanteras pics

A while ago, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from her Dhanteras celebration with sister Khushi Kapoor as they attended Karan Johar's Dhanteras puja. In the pictures, Janhvi looked stunning in a purple lehenga while Khushi wore a two-colored lehenga. Both of them went for minimal makeup and half-tied their hair.

Janhvi and Khushi hugged each other while flaunting bright smiles as they posed for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, "Happy Dhanteras! last pic is me when I ask khushu for one more huggy me pls." Take a look:

Work-wise, Janhvi was recently seen in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama film Bawaal. It starred Varun Dhawan opposite her. She will be next seen in Mr & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar, the film is slated to hit theaters on April 19th next year. Apart from that, she is also doing a Telugu film Devara. Janhvi is also playing an IFS officer in Ulajh.

Khushi, on the other hand, is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with The Archies. The trailer of this Zoya Akhtar directorial was released on November 9. The film is based on the eponymous American comic book series. It stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, and Yuvraj Menda among others.

The Archies will premiere on Netflix on December 7.

