Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor look smashing in blingy party wear as they pose for a PIC with friend

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are among the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The legendary actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi are quite active on their social media spaces. Every now and then, they share glimpses of their personal and professional lives on their Instagram spaces. And now, a few hours back, another photo of the sisters surfaced on the ‘gram, where they look nothing less than divas. Have you seen the photo yet?

Some time back, Janhvi and Khushi’s close friend Orhan Awatramani took to his Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures from his time in Mumbai. One could see him posing with several friends in the pictures. Among these clicks, one photo showcased him with Janhvi and Khushi too. The sisters were seen dressed in smashing party wear. While Janhvi wore a purple dress with a plunging neckline, Khushi was seen clad in a silver dress. Their makeup looked glamorous and flawless and both of them wore their hair down. They stood next to Orhan on either side and smiled for the picture.

Sharing these photos, he captioned the post, “A Mumbai minute”. Within some time, both the Kapoor sisters reacted to his post. Janhvi’s comment read “& a hot minute it was” and Khushi wrote, “I’m in love with u too,” as she responded to one of the photos that had an LED neon sign that said “Can’t you tell I’m in love with you”.

Swipe left to see Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor pose with a friend

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen in Goodluck Jerry. Apart from this, she has Mili, Mr & Mrs Mahi, and Bawaal in the pipeline. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, where she will share screen space with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

