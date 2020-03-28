Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor paint a pretty picture; Fans call them mirror image of Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s photos always end up going viral on social media. An old photo of the Kapoor sister is taking over the internet again and fans feel they look like a spitting image of their late mom and actress Sridevi. Check it out.

Often when Janhvi Kapoor and step out together, their photos take over social media. Even though ’s youngest daughter, Khushi is currently studying in the US, however, amidst the Coronavirus crisis, she made her way back home a few weeks back. Since then, Khushi and Janhvi are spending time at home together. From indulging in painting to makeup sessions, the Dhadak actress and her younger sister are making the most of the lockdown period.

Amidst this, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Janhvi and Khushi that has left netizens calling them a mirror image of their mom and late legendary star Sridevi. In the photo, we can see Khushi dressed in a striped multi-coloured crop top and matching pants. On the other hand, Janhvi can be seen slaying in a floral black and white pantsuit. The two Kapoor sisters can be seen all dolled up in the throwback photo. Seeing them in the photo, fans couldn’t help but call them a spitting image of their mom Sridevi.

Recently, while spending time at home, Janhvi and Khushi indulged in goofy antics where the younger sister was seen getting her makeup done at home while the Dhadak star was seen trying her hand at painting. Amidst the lockdown, the Kapoor sisters are spending quality time with each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In the same, she will be seen as an IAF pilot who flies into the combat zone during the Kargil War of 1999. It will also star Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film will release on April 24, 2020. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma that is slated to hit the screens on June 5, 2020.

