Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor reveal who will get married FIRST between them in a fun video; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are at home amidst the lockdown. The Kapoor sisters surely are having fun amidst this time and the proof of the same came across in an unseen video. Check it out.

Among the sibling duos in Bollywood, if there is one that always manages to steal the limelight, it is and Boney Kapoor’s daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and . Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Khushi and Janhvi are finding ways to spend time together in a fun way. From doing each other’s make up to chilling at home to painting, the Dhadak actress and her sister are making sure to make the most of this self quarantine period. Recently, while passing time, Khushi and Janhvi took up the ‘Who Is The Most Likely’ Challenge and revealed who will get married first.

The video that has been doing rounds on social media features Janhvi and Khushi all dolled up at home. In the same, we can see both Kapoor sisters twinning in a white top with perfect makeup and hair. However, the cutest thing in the video is when Janhvi and Khushi start revealing things about each other as answers to the questions about ‘Who Is The Most Likely To’. Among the various revelations, Janhvi and Khushi also end up sharing who will get married first between them.

When the question pops up about who will get married first between them, Janhvi ends up pointing at younger sister Khushi. Surprisingly, Khushi too points at herself with both her hands indicating that she will walk down the aisle before elder sister Janhvi. Not just this, Janhvi and Khushi revealed who has the better style between the two and once again, Khushi won in this too. Further, when asked who will kids first between the two, Khushi pointed at herself and Janhvi too felt the same.

Check out Janhvi and Khushi’s fun video:

Meanwhile, Khushi and Janhvi’s photos amid the lockdown come as a respite for the fans. The Siblings duo has managed to win the hearts of the people with their fun way to kill time amidst the lockdown. A few days back, Janhvi had shared a video in which Khushi was seen styling her hair while the Dostana 2 actress relished ice cream. The Kapoor sisters sure know how to kill time perfectly amid the lockdown.

