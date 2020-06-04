Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor twin in white as they strike quirky expressions in a throwback PHOTO

Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi make for the most adorable siblings in the Bollywood film industry. Check out one of the throwback pictures of the two sisters.

Janhvi Kapoor has proved her mettle in acting with her debut movie itself which is Dhadak directed by Shashank Khaitan. The audience loved the diva’s stellar performance in the movie and also her amazing on-screen chemistry with Ishaan Khatter. Despite being away from the silver screen for almost a year after Dhadak, Janhvi’s fan base has grown tremendously, courtesy her utter beauty, impeccable style sense, and numerous social media posts that she keeps on sharing from time to time.

While speaking of this, we have come across a throwback picture of the Dostana 2 actress in which she is clicking a selfie with her sister . The two sisters strike quirky poses while looking at the camera and it is all things adorable. Talking about Janhvi, the actress is seen wearing a white shirt and also flaunts a pair of cool sunglasses while she makes a pout face while looking at the camera. Khushi, on the other hand, is clad in a white top and gives a quirky expression.



Ardent fans of Janhvi Kapoor are excited as she has some interesting projects lined up in the pipeline. The actress will be collaborating with Rajkummar Rao for the horror-comedy titled Roohi Afza. She will then be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2 backed by . Janhvi is a part of the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which she plays the titular role. She has one more project lined up which is the multi-starrer Takht.

