Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor twin in white as they strike quirky expressions in a throwback PHOTO
Janhvi Kapoor has proved her mettle in acting with her debut movie itself which is Dhadak directed by Shashank Khaitan. The audience loved the diva’s stellar performance in the movie and also her amazing on-screen chemistry with Ishaan Khatter. Despite being away from the silver screen for almost a year after Dhadak, Janhvi’s fan base has grown tremendously, courtesy her utter beauty, impeccable style sense, and numerous social media posts that she keeps on sharing from time to time.
While speaking of this, we have come across a throwback picture of the Dostana 2 actress in which she is clicking a selfie with her sister Khushi Kapoor. The two sisters strike quirky poses while looking at the camera and it is all things adorable. Talking about Janhvi, the actress is seen wearing a white shirt and also flaunts a pair of cool sunglasses while she makes a pout face while looking at the camera. Khushi, on the other hand, is clad in a white top and gives a quirky expression.
Check out the pictures of Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor below:
Janhvi and khushi05k at Maldives-Lyba pic.twitter.com/l45UjeVo3U
— Janhvi Kapoor FC (JanhviLovers) December 31, 2013
Ardent fans of Janhvi Kapoor are excited as she has some interesting projects lined up in the pipeline. The actress will be collaborating with Rajkummar Rao for the horror-comedy titled Roohi Afza. She will then be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2 backed by Karan Johar. Janhvi is a part of the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which she plays the titular role. She has one more project lined up which is the multi-starrer Takht.
(ALSO READ: Throwback: Janhvi Kapoor smiles as Sridevi clutches onto little Khushi’s hand in THIS candid childhood photo)