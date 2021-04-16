Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's lavish, expansive and dreamy Mumbai home will make you go 'Wowza'

We have compiled a series of photos that will give you a virtual tour of Janhvi Kapoor’s royal Mumbai Lokhandwala home that she shares with her father, Boney Kapoor, and sister Khushi Kapoor. Take a look.

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most promising actresses in Bollywood who has come a long way post her debut stint. The stunning actress ventured into acting with Shashank Khaitan’s directorial Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter. Despite being few films old, the stunning actress has managed to prove her mettle as a talented actress. Besides her acting prowess, Janhvi has also established herself as the most popular celeb on social media. The Roohi star often shares her breathtaking pictures on her Instagram handle.

Notably, apart from her utter beauty, one also gets a glimpse of her lavish and dreamy Mumbai’s Lokhandwala home that she shares with her father, Boney Kapoor, and younger sister, .

Especially, during the lockdown time that was imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both Janhvi and Khushi posted fun videos & pictures on their respective handles where they could be seen spending some quality time together. Janhvi also wrote a heartfelt note, thanking her family and personal space, saying; “I’ve learned that this house needs me…I’ve learned that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room.”

Situated in a complex called Green Acres, the apartment is all things ornate and lush, complete with various statement decor pieces including chandeliers, artworks, and mirrors of all shapes and sizes. From stunning artwork adorning the walls to Buddha sculptures, the expensive abode shows the family’s spiritual side and their love for classy art pieces. From her posts, it seems like the Kapoor family likes hues of cream, ivory, tan, and white as these colours have been used mostly. Let’s take a look at Janhvi’s royal house via pictures that will give you a virtual tour of the Kapoors' home.

Royal living room

The welcome area of the house has ivory, cream, and tan shades, with glossy marble flooring. The living room is decorated with plush sofas, majestic chandeliers, standout mirrors, and statement décor pieces with artwork on the walls. One can also see the numerous Buddha sculptures and the greenery in the room.

Dining Area

The dining area sits directly under a beautiful glass chandelier. The room has white and beige interiors, an extension of the living room décor. One of the few pictures that share a glimpse of the dining area is one posted by years ago, which shows Khushi cuddling her two pets.

Janhvi’s dreamy bedroom

The actress gave a glimpse of her bedroom via a photo she posted on her Instagram handle. The edgy room has white-washed brick walls, rustic furniture pieces. It is decorated with pink curtains. Janhvi’s bedroom also has lots of storage space for her favourite accessories. One can also see her bag collection sitting in stark white floor-to-ceiling shelves behind her.

Dressing room

The dressing area is fully stocked with beauty products & her enviable shoe collection. Footwear ranging from stiletto boots to pumps and sneakers, the area is decorated with a large mirror surrounded by bottles of perfume and potions and stunning lights.

Khushi Kapoor’s vintage bedroom

Her cozy bedroom has a vintage European feel as it is decorated with blue-green walls that create a cloud-like effect and white interiors. It also features a chandelier, and a dreamy version of the light fixture painted onto the doors of her closets. One can also spot the family pictures in golden frames in the pictures.

Meanwhile, here’s a look at the other nook and corner of Janhvi’s house.

