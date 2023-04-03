Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s traditional look in latest pic will remind you of Sridevi and her beauty

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are one gorgeous sibling Jodi in Bollywood. The elder sister is already an established actress and fans love her while the younger one is all set to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. We all know that their mother Sridevi too was one of the finest stars of her time. Be it her beauty, her grace, or her acting skills, everything had a special place in the hearts of the fans. Today, as the Roohi actress shared a picture with her sister, we bet fans are going to be reminded of the late actress.

Janhvi Kapoor poses with Khushi Kapoor in latest pictures

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle. In the picture, with whatever we can see, Janhvi can be seen dressed in a pink coloured traditional attire with a golden border. She has left her hair open and held a little portion of her hair with a clutch. With minimal makeup on her face, the actress looks beautiful with a gold choker necklace and jhumkas. Khushi Kapoor on the other hand, looked lovely in traditional Red attire. She wore a simple gold chain and a nice pair of earrings. Sharing these pictures, Janhvi wrote, “home” with two red heart emojis.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s post:

Janhvi Kapoor’s wish for Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor has been grabbing all the limelight for her personal life off late. It looks like she is back with her former flame Shikhar Pahariya. The recent outings and spottings with each other is adding fuel to the fire of their relationship spark. Well, today is Shikhar’s birthday and Janhvi has a special wish for her rumoured BF. Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi shared a throwback picture of her with Shikhar. In the picture, the rumoured couple can be seen holding hands and walking with their back facing towards the camera. Sharing this picture, Janhvi wrote, “Happy Birthday Shikhu” with a red heart emoji.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor has a nickname for rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya, shares TB pic to wish him on his birthday