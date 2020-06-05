Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi’s quarantine ends as their staff test negative for COVID 19 CONFIRMS Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor took to Twitter to confirm that Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s quarantine has come to an end as their three staff members tested negative for COVID-19; Read on

A few days back, producer Boney Kapoor and daughter Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to inform that their staff members have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus due to which they informed that they have quarantined themselves. Post that, we heard staff member of testing positive for COVID 19. However, today, Boney Kapoor took to Twitter to confirm that their quarantine ends as their staff members have tested negative of the Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Boney wrote,” Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh…”

Moving on, Boney Kapoor prayed for the recovery of all the people who have tested positive of the Coronavirus as he wrote, “We pray for the speedy recovery of all the people who are recovering and to the rest, we urge you to Stay Safe by strictly following guidelines given by the Government,” adding, “My family and I would like to thank the Doctors, healthcare workers, BMC, Mumbai Police, State and Central Government for their help and support not just to us but to all across Maharashtra and India. Together we shall overpower Covid19 virus….”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak and next, she will be seen in Kargil Girl, Dostana 2 and Takht.

Check out Boney Kapoor's tweets here:

Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh @mybmc @MumbaiPolice — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) June 5, 2020

We pray for the speedy recovery of all the people who are recovering and to the rest, we urge you to Stay Safe by strictly following guidelines given by the Government. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice #Doctors #HealthcareWorkers #Covid19 #CoronaWarriors #StayHomeStaySafe — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) June 5, 2020

My family and I would like to thank the Doctors, healthcare workers, BMC, Mumbai Police, State and Central Government for their help and support not just to us but to all across Maharashtra and India. Together we shall overpower Covid19 virus. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) June 5, 2020

ALSO READ: 5 Times Janhvi Kapoor proved her love for sarees and showed us she owns it in almost ALL colours

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×