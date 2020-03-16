Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani share the same love for THIS accessory; Can you spot it?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The two young guns are often papped and they always flash their widest smile, but do you know Janhvi and Kiara share the same love for an accessory? Find out below.

Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani have come out to be one of the top stars in recent times. While Janhvi has a social media and paparazzi following like no other, Kiara Advani has made her space with good roles. Janhvi is expected to be seen in two films this year -- namely Gunjan Saxena and Roohi Afzana. She was recently seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories and took many by surprise with her acting in the spooky short.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani just hit the small screen a few weeks ago with Netflix's Guilty and has been gathering adulation from all over for her role as a college student named Nanki. Kiara is riding high professionally and will also be seen in Shershaah opposite rumoured boyfriend Siddharth Malhotra.

The two young guns are often papped at the gym, grocery runs or the airport. And they always flash their widest smile, but do you know Janhvi and Kiara share the same love for an accessory. The actresses are often spotted with this accessory and it is quite unmissable. Check out their pictures below:

Did you manage to guess it? Well, if you haven't, let us tell you that Janhvi and Kiara carry similar bags from the brand Off-White. While Janhvi carries the sling version, Kiara loves the Off-White handbag.

What to do you think of their choice? Let us know in the comments below.

