Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Roohi Afza undergoes another title change; Find Out

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film has witnessed multiple changes and well, looks like here is another final one in the title.
Mumbai
Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma's film Roohi Afza, which was earlier titled RoohAfza seems to have undergone multiple changes over the due course of time, and well, looks like that was not it. The movie first witnessed a change of title owing to certain oppositions as far as the name is concerned, and later, the movie's release date also changed and the movie will now be releasing on April 17, 2020.

Meanwhile, on the film's original release date, we will see yet another much-awaited film of this year, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan's Angrezi Medium, as the movie is slated for a release on March 20, 2020. As far as the name of Roohi Afza is concerned, the movie's name has now been changed to Roohi Afzana, and the same was revealed in a video shared by Maddock Films, along with other films releasing under the banner. Check it out:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Apart from Roohi Afzana, Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for an upcoming film with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya, Dostana 2. Janhvi will also be seen in the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht, and now, reports have it that she has replaced Kiara Advani in Mr. Lele, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

