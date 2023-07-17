Janhvi Kapoor and rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya twin; visit Arjun Kapoor's house with Varun Dhawan, Natasha

Janhvi Kapoor is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Amid the promotional activities, the actress made time to go out with her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. On Sunday night, Arjun Kapoor invited a few of his close friends and family to his residence, and among them were Janhvi Kapoor, and Shikhar Pahariya. Varun Dhawan was also there with his wife Natasha Dalal by his side.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya spotted leaving Arjun Kapoor's residence

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been spotted making joint appearances at several Bollywood events and parties. On a few occasions, the lovebirds have been spotted with Janhvi's family. Although they have never spoken about their relationship, speculations are rife that love has blossomed between the two. On Sunday evening, they were spotted leaving together in the same car outside Arjun Kapoor's residence. Twinning and winning, Janhvi wore a short white dress, and Shikhar wore a white shirt. They avoided the paparazzi and went straight to the car and left. A video surfaced on the internet that shows the two inside the car.

Take a look at Janhvi and Shikhar Pahariya here:

Janhvi's Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan was also spotted leaving Arjun's residence with his wife Natasha Dalal. Varun wore a blue abstract printed shirt, while Natasha was dressed in white. Varun waved at the paparazzi and quickly got inside the car as it was raining.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dala here:

About Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Bawaal

Bawaal has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures. This is the first time Varun and Janhvi will be seen sharing screenspace and fans are eagerly waiting to see their chemistry. The film, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.

