Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan bond on their vacay while nailing the workout session; Watch Video

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan’s trainer Namrata Purohit showed the girls working out together. Both the actresses are vacationing in the Maldives currently.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are fitness enthusiasts and love to keep themselves fit. Even on their vacation, they ensure to keep themselves fit. Currently, the girls are in the Maldives as Maharashtra is under Janta Curfew owing to the increasing Coronavirus cases. Both actresses enjoy a massive fan following on social platforms and any videos or pictures of them go viral in no time. And recently, a video of them working out together is all over social media and fans are loving it.

Their trainer Namrata Purohit has shared their video on Instagram. She captioned as ‘Friends that train together stay together.” In the video, Sara and Jahnvi can be seen wearing athleisure outfits and doing the workout. Janhvi is seen dressed in pink and orange. Sara was clad in red and black. Girls are enjoying their session. Recently, the Simmba actress had also shared a video and wrote, “Go with the flow..Steady and slow…Kick high- squat low. That’s how you’ll get the golden glow..For better instructions ask @namratapurohit to show.”

On the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in the film Roohi co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She has recently wrapped up the shooting of Good Luck Jerry.

On the other hand, the Kedarnath actress has completed the shooting of Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Atrangi Re is scheduled to release on August 6, 2021. Apart from this, she is a part of Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Ashwatthama.

