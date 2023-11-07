Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's social media PDA is too cute to handle; here's proof

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's rumored relationship has sparked numerous speculations. Although they haven't officially acknowledged their connection, their public outings consistently fuel dating rumors. At the latest Diwali gathering hosted at Manish Malhotra's residence, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted sharing joyful moments with her alleged beau, Shikhar Pahariya. What's more, Shikhar recently left an endearing comment on one of Janhvi's Instagram posts, captivating the attention of their social media followers.

Shikhar Pahariya leaves a sweet comment for rumored girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor

A few days ago, Janhvi Kapoor's close friend, Orhan Awatramani, posted a video on social media featuring Gen Z celebrities, including Janhvi's alleged boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, along with Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Suhana Khan. In the video, Shikhar was dancing with a woman in pink, which piqued Janhvi's interest. She inquired about the girl's identity in the comments, and Shikhar replied with, "I'm all yours." Notably, these comments have since been removed.

The adorable social media display of affection between the rumored couple has set the internet abuzz, and fans are thoroughly delighted.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya, the rumored couple, have been frequently seen together

In April 2023, the internet was brimming with stunning images of the Good Luck Jerry actress, during her visit to the Tirupati temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. The actress, who has been a frequent visitor to the pilgrimage site, was accompanied by none other than her rumored partner, Shikhar.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's exciting lineup of upcoming movies

Janhvi Kapoor's latest appearance was in Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, where she starred alongside Varun Dhawan, earning critical acclaim for her performance.

Fans are eagerly anticipating her South Indian cinema debut in Devara, a high-budget Telugu project directed by Koratala Siva, featuring Tollywood superstar Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist. This action-packed film against a coastal backdrop is set for a pan-Indian release in five languages, with the first part scheduled for April 5, 2024.

Janhvi will also reunite with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, a sports drama slated for an early 2024 release. Additionally, she's set to portray a young IRS officer in the upcoming political thriller, Uljah.

Meanwhile, Veer Pahariya is poised to make his debut in the upcoming film Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar.

ALSO READ: 'Someone say stop please': Janhvi Kapoor satisfies her late night sweet cravings with delicious dessert