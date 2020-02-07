Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor look adorbs in this throwback photo; Check Out

Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback photo with sister Khushi Kapoor on social media and well, it is sure adorable. Check it out.

A sister is nothing short of a sibling and well, no time can ever be enough to have spent with them because it always seems to fly by in a jiffy. Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and are definitely one of the much talked about Kapoor sisters and now that they have been away for a while, here we have, Janhvi, sending out some love to her sister on a day she is missing her much. We all get all emotional time and again, don't we?

Janhvi and Khushi both keep sharing photos of all these throwback times they have gone out together and while we do know about the vacations, the photos are new for us and what more than that would the fans want? So, this time around, Janhvi shared a photo with Khushi where they are both posing with a stuffed toy and wrote Missing with a sad emoji. Khushi looks chic in that black outfit while Janhvi opted for the cute look with that cap on. Check out the post right here:

(ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan or Janhvi Kapoor: Who do you think is more genuine? VOTE NOW)

On the work front, Janhvi is currently gearing up for upcoming film with Kartik Aaryan, Dostana 2, and will also be seen in RoohiAfzana with Rajkummar Rao. The actress has an interesting line up with films like Takht 2, Mr. Lele, and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Credits :Instagram

Read More