Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor posing for a photo on the streets of New York is a mood; Check out

Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor always pull off glamourous looks and here's one of those, ever so stunning and just perfect.

Janhvi Kapoor and sister are one of the coolest sister duo in B-town and they always have our attention when they are together. It was rather recently that Khushi left for the US to study there while Janhvi and Boney Kapoor, both stayed here. However, Janhvi and father Kapoor, both did go to the US to meet her often and when they are there, photos are all over the internet because good memories need to be captured right?

None the less, Khushi is here right now as she returned home amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. They have all been staying home together and Khushi and Janhvi seem to be having a fun time, painting, cooking, making each other's hair, and so many other things for that matter. None the less, we miss seeing the two all decked up and giving out all major glamourous diva vibes, and so, we came across this photo of the two, and we think it is a mood in itself. The two of them are quite the posers, aren't they?

Check out Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's photo right here:

Meanwhile, Janhvi had an excellent line up of film ahead, for this year, as well as the near future. However, the pandemic, as well as the lockdown, lead to the movies being postponed, until further news. She will be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Takht, Dostana 2. The actress has been shooting back to back films post her debut movie, Dhadak, and fans are waiting for her to return to the screen soon.

