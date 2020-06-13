Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor's throwback photo will make you want to have red lighting at home

We came across yet another fun throwback photo of JAnhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and we love the setting a little too much. Check out the photo here.

Janhvi Kapoor and sister are definitely one of the most loved B-town sister duos and they give out major sibling goals every time we see them together. And in fact, now that we have been seeing more of the two due to the ongoing lockdown and them being at home, fans are all hearts for all their photos and videos. And today, we have a throwback photo of sister duo to reminisce.

We came across this photo of the two posing at what looks like a restaurant and well, the lighting out there is something that has made their photos look ultra stunning and also, it makes us want to have similar lights at home as well, isn't it? Especially right now, given when we are all home, it is a good time to do some DIY lighting at home, isn't it? We sure love the vibe that these photos bring out.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor's photo here:

On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for multiple films ahead, and in fact, one of her upcoming films will be releasing on an OTT platform and fans have been excited about the release date. Among other films, the actress will also be seen in films like RoohiAfzana, Dostana 2, and 's Takht.

Credits :Instagram

