Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi's unseen throwback PHOTO speaks a lot about their unbreakable bond

Janhvi Kapoor was known to be very fond of her mother Sridevi. Check out an unseen throwback picture of the mother-daughter duo.

Legendary actress will always remain in everyone’s hearts and there is no denying this fact. The stunning diva left for her heavenly abode in 2018 leaving millions of fans and her loved ones heartbroken. She has left behind a deep void in Bollywood that will be difficult to fill in the coming times. The actress has left behind a legacy that will be kept intact through the films in which she had acted in and can be cherished by everyone.

Every now and then, fans of the late actress share throwback pictures to reminisce her beautiful memories. As we speak of this, we have come across an unseen old picture of Sridevi in which she is posing with none other than her daughter Janhvi Kapoor herself. The mother-daughter duo looks content as they are seen striking candid poses for the picture which speaks a lot about their unbreakable bond too. Moreover, they are also seen twinning in white outfits.

Check out the throwback picture below:

Beauties! - Admin Shreya pic.twitter.com/KqD5txUkdj — Janhvi Kapoor FC (JanhviLovers) October 14, 2013

Needless to say, Sridevi’s legacy is now carried forward by her daughter Janhvi Kapoor who made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Dhadak in 2018. The actress now has a couple of projects lined up in her pipeline. She will be playing the titular role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which is awaiting an OTT release. Janhvi has been roped in opposite Rajkummar Rao in Roohi Afzana and Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2 respectively. She is also a part of Takht helmed by .

(ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s perfect photo with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor is a sweet dose of nostalgia for the weekend)

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×